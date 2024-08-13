400 panchayati raj women leaders to attend I-Day at Red Fort

In a landmark initiative to empower grassroots democracy and encourage Panchayat representatives, the Government of India has invited approximately 400 Elected Women Representatives (EWRs)/Elected Representatives (ERs) of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) as Special Guests at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on 15th August.

Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying S P Singh Baghel will felicitate the EWRs/ERs invitees as Special Guests tomorrow at the Ambedkar International Centre here .

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is organizing a National Workshop on Women’s Leadership in Panchayats tomorrow morning. The National Workshop will be addressed by Dr. Kiran Bedi, former Lt. Governor, Puducherry & Founder, Navjyoti India Foundation.

The subjects of the workshop are; Evolving role of EWRs in Panchayat Governance over three decades, Women’s leadership in governance and public service delivery at the grassroots level, Role of EWRs in addressing issues of gender equality and social inclusion, EWRs’ contribution to promoting equal opportunities for women and weaker sections and addressing the practice of “Sarpanch Pati” at the grassroots level.

This workshop will feature distinguished guests, including keynote speakers, senior officials, EWRs and subject matter experts. The workshop will explore challenges and opportunities for women leaders in Panchayats, showcasing success stories and discussing strategies for enhancing women’s participation in local governance.

As part of the felicitation ceremony, the Multilingual eGramSwaraj platform will be launched in collaboration with Bhashini. This innovative initiative will make the eGramSwaraj portal accessible in all 22 scheduled languages of India, greatly enhancing its reach and usability across diverse linguistic communities.

On this occasion, the State/UT-wise Panchayat Profile, which includes Basic Statistics on Panchayati Raj Institutions, will also be released.

The visit of Panchayat representatives to the National Capital has been designed as a comprehensive and enriching experience, encompassing various events and activities.

To provide a broader perspective on India’s leadership legacy, a visit to the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya (PM Museum) has been arranged for the Special Guests on the afternoon of 14th August.

This visit will offer insights into India’s democratic journey and the contributions of the incumbent and former Prime Ministers.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience will allow these grassroots leaders to be part of a historic national celebration, fostering a sense of pride and patriotism.

This wide-ranging programme of the Independence Day celebrations is designed to honour Panchayat leaders, equip them with knowledge and provide a broader national perspective.

By bringing grassroots leaders to the forefront of national celebrations, the initiative reinforces the Government’s commitment to inclusive growth and women’s empowerment in Grameen Bharat – rural India.

This visionary move aligns with Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat – developed India and recognizes the crucial role of Panchayat leaders in grassroots governance and advancing the Localized Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).