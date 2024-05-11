400 Ke Paar in Delhi, heavy majority in State polls: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the NDA will get not just “400 ke paar” Lok Sabha seats in current elections but will also win Assembly elections, wherever they are taking place, like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, and form governments there with heavy majority.

Addressing a BJP election rally in Chatra, Jharkhand, he said he had just come after campaigning in Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and was confident about victories in Assembly elections also. The Congress Party, the party of the Congress Prince (Rahul Gandhi), he said, will get Lok Sabha seats less than his age.

The Prime Minister said wherever he goes in the country, there is only one sentiment expressed “phir ek baar, Modi sarkar” (Once again Modi government). The 2024 election is not just to elect a government, he said, but to decide the nation’s future.

Advertisement

“This election is to save the nation from thieves and robbers and to ensure the good future of your children. The nation needs to be saved from parties like the JMM, Congress and the INDI alliance. You have seen how mountains of currency notes came out of the homes of JMM and Congress people. Money was recovered from the house of a servant of a Minister’s PA,” he said.

But they are not ashamed of what they did, he said. It is a serious issue for the nation. “When money is found with employees, how much black money will be with their employers,” he said. As much as Rs 300 crore in cash was recovered from a Congress MP, machines failed to count,” the Prime Minister said.

“Whose money is it,” he said. “When Rs 5000 is stolen from your house, you want the thief jailed. Should these people who stole the nation’s money go to jail or not?Should there be strong action against them or not? Only a person with a clean record like Modi can take that action,” he said.

Mr Modi said the JMM and the Congress have only one agenda, they will not do anything and not let anybody do work. They don’t do any work without money also, and even want to stop Modi from doing good work, he said.

The Congress does not want Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis to go up in life, he said. Mrs Droupadi Murmu was the Governor of Jharkhand and is today occupying the highest position in the country, commanding the three Services. “Who made her President, it was your one vote which did it,” he said.

“Are you not proud of her occupying the post,” he said. But the Congress and its allies could not digest her becoming the President and insulted her, he said. In the latest incident, he said, he was narrating with pain, that she had visited Ayodhya’s Ram temple for worship.

The Congress showed its mentality of the 18th century, and held a press conference in Mumbai that the temple would be purified with Ganga water, just because an Adivasi had visited the temple. Is this not an insult to the President, the nation, Lord Ram and the temple, he said.

“Can such an act be overlooked by the nation; this shows they only want your vote, do not care for your sentiments, they do not consider Adivasis human beings,” he said. Should they get even one vote, he said.

The Prime Minister said the Congress “Prince” has come out with a new formula. According to this, property of people will be x-rayed, everything like land, jewellery, will be taken over by a new law. For example, five out of 10 acres of land will be taken.

“Will you allow anybody to take your property? They want to loot your property, but Modi stands between them and your property. They want to take your property and give it their vote bank, that is Muslims, as Congress Prime Minister Manmohan singh had stated the first claim on the nation’s resources is of the Muslims,” Mr Modi said.

They also want to “steal” reservation rights of the SCs, STs, and the OBCs, like they did in Karnataka and looted the OBCs’ quota, Mr Modi said. Babasaheb Ambedkar had opposed reservation on religious grounds and even the Supreme Court was against it.

“They want to loot the quota given to the OBCs. A person who was involved in the fodder scam had said that reservation should be given in entirety to the Muslims. Will you let JMM and the Congress, which follow the politics of appeasement, do this,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the strength of infiltrators is going up in Jharkhand; whose land they are occupying, “certainly of the Dalits and adivasis, you should be careful about it.”