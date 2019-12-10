A 40-year-old woman after being raped since she was 4-year-old, showed the courage to complain against her maternal uncle of raping her. In her complaint, the woman told that she had to undergo multiple abortions.

The complainant alleged that she was firstly abused in 1981 when she was 4-year-old and made to undergo three abortions by the time she reached class 10.

The woman had lodged an FIR against the accused in 2016.

The Delhi Court’s Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal framed charges against the accused man of rape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

The woman said that she told her mother as well as other family members about the acts of her maternal uncle, but no one came forward to help her, instead they scolded her for complaining and told her not to tell anyone about it.

She told that her step-sister was married to her uncle and they kept staying in her house after which the accused used to harass her on a regular basis.

In her complaint she said that in 2016, she was not even allowed to attend her mother’s funeral and was asked to accede to demands of the accused and other relatives had threatened to kill her.

The counsel for accused submitted before the court that he was conceding with the charges against the accused but asserted that no charge be made out against other people in the case because the allegations were general and vague.