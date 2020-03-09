Amid concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued a statement informing that so far 43 new cases have been reported across the country of which 40 are active cases and three have recovered.

Four new cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported since Sunday’s update of five – one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, five positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta. Three members of a family had travelled to Italy and had returned to India last month. Two relatives, who came in contact with them, are the other infected.

The family, which did not report to the health authorities on their travel to the virus-hit European nation, are said to have visited relatives and attended a few functions, whose contacts are being traced, the health ministry said.

A total of 3,0003 samples have been tested so far of which 2,694 have returned negative results.

“A total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. 177 of them have been hospitalised. 33,599 passengers are under observation. 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period,” the government release said.

The Government has also appealed to the people to reveal clearly about their travel history and fill the details in the self-declaration forms properly.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry also clarified that the patient from West Bengal’s Murshidabad, who died on Sunday after returning from Saudi Arabia, had tested negative for the Coronavirus infection.

The 33-year-old, a resident of Nabagram, fell sick while returning home on Saturday after flying to the NSCBI Airport earlier from Saudi Arabia, where he used to work as a cleaner. One of the doctors who examined him felt it is a suspected case of coronavirus. But he also had uncontrolled blood sugar.

So far, no death has been reported in the country.

The ministry also informed that Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is continuously monitoring and reviewing the status, actions taken and future preparedness. Also, the Secretary, Health Ministry, is reviewing the situation with States and Union Territories on a regular basis.

The Health Ministry has also appealed to the public to observe the Do’s and Don’ts, coughing etiquettes, hand-washing and avoid large gatherings.