An M4 rifle that is used by the US Army, two AK 47 assault rifles and a pistol were on Saturday recovered by the security forces after killing four terrorists in two separate encounters in south Kashmir.

These encounters broke out in the Kulgam and Pulwama districts in the valley.

Army’s spokesman based in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said that one M4 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the two terrorists killed in the Chingam area of the Kulgam district.

Two terrorists were also eliminated in a brief encounter in the Dadoora area of Pulwama where two AK rifles were recovered, said the police. The identity of the four terrorists was yet to be established. Incriminating material was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops indulged in intense shelling of mortars in the civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote Sector of the Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, said Jammu based Army’s spokesman, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand.