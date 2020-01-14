A BSF constable, four army soldiers, and five civilians were killed in avalanches which hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Ganderbal districts.

An army party was hit by an avalanche in the Machhil sector close to the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday night in which five army jawans were trapped under the snow. Rescue parties immediately reached the spot and an operation was started.

“We took out all the five jawans buried under the snow while four of them succumbed,”news agency IANS quoted Shriram Ambarker, SP, Kupwara a saying.

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable was killed after an avalanche hit the force’s deployment on the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector on Monday evening, the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm after which a search and rescue operation was launched, the BSF said.

According to the BSF, six out of seven BSF personnel deployed in the area were safely rescued but one constable was trapped and he could not be revived despite efforts, said the BSF.

Five civilians were also killed in an avalanche in Ganderbal district. Two bodies were found on Monday night and three were found on Tuesday morning. The bodies were handed over to their relatives.

Earlier, in November last year four jawans died after being trapped in snow for hours after an avalanche hit Army posts in northern Siachen Glacier. Two porters also died in the accident. They died due to extreme hypothermia.

While in December last year, in two separate incidents of snow avalanches near the Line of Control in north Kashmir at least 4 soldiers got trapped, officials said on Wednesday.

In another incident, a foot patrol of the Army was hit by an avalanche in Dawar area of Gurez sector of Bandipora district, trapping two soldiers.