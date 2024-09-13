4 Army soldiers injured in gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar

Four Army soldiers were injured on Friday evening in a gunfight with terrorists in the forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu. Two to three terrorists are believed trapped in the cordon by security forces.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said: “Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in the area of the Chatroo at Kishtwar. A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hrs.In the ensuing firefight four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress.”

Additional troops have been rushed to the spot, sources said.

The district Police of Kishtwar said: “The exchange of fire has taken place between search teams of security forces and hiding terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, District Kishtwar.”

The Army on Wednesday eliminated two Pakistani terrorists in the forest area in the Kathua district.

Meanwhile, security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Poonch district.

Police said that on a specific information a joint search operation was launched by Police, Army and CRPF in the general area of chamerd surankot in the wee hours.

The area was cordoned off and the target area was searched, during the search the security forces were fired upon by the hiding militants. However, the fire was retaliated by the security forces.

Taking advantage of the thick forest cover the terrorists managed to slip away. Additional forces have been pushed in and the whole area is cordoned off.

During the search security forces busted a hideout and recovered some arms, ammunition and eatables.