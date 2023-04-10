Follow Us:
4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Island

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours

ANI | New Delhi | April 10, 2023 10:05 am

Representational image (Photo: IStock)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 AM (IST). “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 and Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km ,Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island,” tweeted NCS.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands”, tweeted NCS.

This was the second earthquake on Sunday, earlier a few hours ago at around 2.59 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India,” tweeted NCS.

