3rd India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise CYCLONE kicks off in Rajasthan

The 3rd edition of the Joint Special Forces Exercise CYCLONE commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. It is an annual event alternately hosted by India and Egypt. The last edition of exercise was held in Egypt in January 2024.

The Indian contingent, consisting of 25 personnel, is represented by troops from two Special Forces Battalions, while the visiting contingent, also comprising 25 personnel, is represented by a Special Forces Group and Task Force of the Egyptian Special Forces.

CYCLONE’s primary aim is to enhance the military-to-military ties between the two countries, focusing on improving interoperability, jointness, and the exchange of special operations tactics. The exercise will emphasize physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills that are essential for special operations forces.

The drills and tactics to be rehearsed include advanced Special Forces skills, along with techniques and procedures tailored to current operational requirements. The exercise will culminate in a 48-hour long validation exercise that will simulate and validate tactical drills for counter-terrorism operations in desert and semi-desert terrain.

In addition to the tactical exercises, the Indian side will showcase its indigenous military equipment and provide an overview of India’s growing defence manufacturing industry to the Egyptian contingent.