380 firefighters up-skilled under CISF national fire training initiative

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the only Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) with a dedicated fire wing, has been spearheading a nationwide fire training programme, and up-skilled 380 fire fighters across the country since 2023.

During the CISF Raising Day in 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tasked the central armed police force with training firefighters from 100 cities.

Advertisement

Following this directive, the CISF designed a specialized course to upgrade the skills of state fire service personnel, and throughout 2023-24, the force’s prestigious Fire Service Training Institute (FSTI) in Hyderabad organized 11 batches, training 274 personnel from 113 cities.

Advertisement

According to the force, this momentum continued this year with the allocation of five additional batches, out of which four have already been completed, benefiting 106 participants from 46 cities across 10 states.

The fifth training session is scheduled to begin on August 25, while so far under this vital program, 380 firefighters from 150 cities have been up-skilled successfully.

According to the force, it is ready to accommodate additional training slots in the current year if the states are willing to nominate their firefighters for the course.

The training curriculum is designed to focus on modern firefighting and rescue techniques, alongside crucial disaster management skills, with a special emphasis on addressing the complex challenges posed by dense urban environments and hazardous industrial areas.

The program also covers advanced topics such as sophisticated fire response mechanisms, preparedness for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) emergencies and the handling of chemical warfare agents, reflecting the evolving nature of modern threats.

A CISF spokesperson highlighted the force’s unique position and dedication, stating, “As the only CAPF with a dedicated Fire Wing, the CISF is committed to enhancing the technical skills of fire personnel and fostering a proactive culture for fire safety and disaster management preparedness.”

“Our training programs are continuously updated to reflect the latest in fire safety research and practices, ensuring our firefighters are equipped not only for timely emergency response but also for prevention,” he added.

FSTI is a state-of-the-art facility and a cornerstone of firefighting training in India, and it serves not only CISF personnel, but also extends its expertise to members of various national and international organizations, underscoring the CISF’s leading role in fire safety.