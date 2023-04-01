375 new electric buses to join Haryana Roadways fleet

Haryana Roadways will soon have 375 new electric buses in its fleet to provide affordable, safe, convenient and eco-friendly public transport services to the citizens.

The purchase of these buses was approved in the meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and the Department High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Friday.

The approval was also accorded for the purchase of goods and items worth Rs 5,412 Crore by various departments.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Khattar said that 28 agendas of various departments were placed out of which 27 agendas were approved. He said about Rs 85 crore has been saved by fixing the rates after negotiation with various companies.

The CM said in the meeting, approval has also been given to purchase about 4.50 lakh street lights for the municipal bodies.

Apart from this, approval was also given to purchase 21 high pressure jetting-cum suction hydraulically sewer cleaning machines for the safety of safai karamcharis and to ensure cleanliness.

The meeting also approved the proposal of the public health engineering department to buy ductile pipes worth about Rs 1,200 crore.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that the state government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers.

“If there is any kind of loss to the farmers, then the state government gives immediate compensation,” he said, adding that the state government was paying compensation at the rate of Rs 15,000 per acre.

Taking a dig, Khattar said during the 10-year tenure of the Congress, the farmers got compensation of about Rs 1200 Crore, while the present state government had given compensation of Rs 1,200 Crore in 2015.

“Perceiving the crop loss this time also, it seems that the state government will have to pay more compensation; but we will not let the farmers suffer the loss,” he added.

The CM said that on the Meri Fasal, Mera Byora portal, farmers register complete information about their land area and crop.

“Now the government has also created the e-Fasal Kshatipurti portal, on which the farmers register their crop loss within 72 hours. The whole process is going on in a transparent manner and the compensation will be provided to all the farmers by the month of May,” he added.