36 pilgrims injured as five buses of Amarnath Yatra convoy collide

At least 36 Amarnath pilgrims were injured on Saturday when a bus hit four other parked vehicles of the Yatra convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Ramban.

The accident occurred near Chanderkot along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway at around 8 am due to brake failure in one of the buses, officials said. The convoy of pilgrims had stopped for breakfast when the last bus rammed into four parked buses.

Advertisement

According to the officials, all pilgrims were safe but sustained minor injuries. The incident took place when five buses bound for Pahalgam collided with each other at Chanderkot in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

Advertisement

Alternate buses were arranged for the pilgrims to continue their onward journey to the Pahalgam base camp.

The injured pilgrims were rushed to the local hospital, where Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan monitored their treatment.

The DC said, “The last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and hit stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site, damaging four vehicles and causing minor injuries to 36 Yatris. The District Administration, already present at the site, immediately shifted the injured to the District Hospital Ramban.”

Ramban DC Mohammad Alyas Khan, DIG DKR Shridhar Patil, Ramban SSP Kulbir Singh, and ADC Varunjeet Singh Charak rushed to the hospital, monitored the treatment, and directed the CMO to ensure the best possible care. The Yatris were later shifted to other vehicles for their onward journey.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued directives on pilgrims’ safety. He spoke to Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, and Mohammad Alyas Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, to provide all necessary assistance to the injured pilgrims. He asked the senior officials to remain on alert and ensure all necessary arrangements for a hassle-free journey of the pilgrims. The Lieutenant Governor applauded the swift response of the district administration and health officials.

The LG said, “There was a minor accident at Chanderkot when a Pahalgam-bound vehicle collided with other stationary vehicles due to brake failure. Thirty-six pilgrims received minor injuries. They were discharged after preliminary treatment and are now on their way to the holy cave.”

The Lieutenant Governor said, “By the blessings of Lord Shiva, all the devotees are safe. Our priority is the safety of all pilgrims. Directed the officials concerned to implement comprehensive safety measures for vehicles of pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and ensure safety checks at all key locations and uninterrupted availability of food and medicines along the Yatra route.”