33 IAS, 16 IPS, 36 IFS officers reshuffled in Rajasthan

In a major administrative and police reshuffles on late last night, the Government of Rajasthan effected transfers of 33 IAS, 16 IPS and 36 IFS officers including 7 district collectors.

Prakash Rajpurohit will be new collector in Jaipur, Om Prakash Bunkar in Kota, Dr Jitendra Soni in Alwar, Anil Agarwal in Dholpur, Dr Indrajeet Yadav in Dungarpur, Dr Tina Dabi in Jaisalmer, and Ravindra Goswami in Bundi.

Of two senior IAS officers, Kailash Chandra Meena has been made new Divisional Commissioner in Jodhpur, and Veena Pradhan as Commissioner, Departmental Enquiries.

Among 36 Indian Forest Service officers’ list, Venkatesh Sharma is now Forest Secretary, Manish Kumar in PCCF Work Planning, and B Praveen as Member Secretary in Pollution Control.

Among 16 IPS list of officers, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra would be IGP Kota range, and Gaurav Shrivastav as IGP Bharatpur range. Five DCPs have been replaced in Jaipur Police Commissioner office