32 lakh families benefitting from PDS in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, about 32 lakh families in the state are getting the benefits of the public distribution system (PDS) scheme.

“To simplify the Public Distribution System, our government has made effective changes in the system. Now all the work is being done online in a transparent manner, due to which the beneficiaries, as well as the depot holders, do not have to face any problem to get the ration,” the CM said Lal while interacting with the ration depot holders through audio conferencing on Saturday.

Khattar said many times a family had to face a situation where someone else would avail of the ration facility on their behalf or they have only got half of the ration meant for them. To solve this problem, the government has started the EPDS portal.

Advertisement

“Under this, automatic POS machines have been installed at 9,434 fair-price shops. The ration is being made available to consumers through machines. Due to this, 100 per cent distribution of essential commodities is being done after authentication on a biometric basis. Now no ineligible person can get ration by adopting any fraudulent means,” he added.

The CM said the government had linked the information of ration with the mobile of the consumers. “Now, as soon as the supply reaches the ration shop, the consumers automatically get information about the arrival of the ration through mobile messages,” he said.

Khattar said the government has taken a significant step by reserving 33 per cent of the ration depots for women. Also, on applying the women applicants would be given allotment priority, he said.