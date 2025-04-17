31.52 lakh MT wheat, 4.93 lakh MT mustard procured in Haryana

The procurement of crops is progressing rapidly during the Rabi marketing season in Haryana with a total of 31.52 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat being procured across the state since April 1. Of this, 8.59 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been lifted.

A state government spokesperson said on Thursday that till now, wheat has been procured from more than 2 lakh farmers and an amount of Rs 1,400 crore has been transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts. Last year, 18.24 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured till April 16.

The purchase of mustard has been started in the state from March 15 during the Rabi marketing season 2025-26. The work of purchasing mustard is being done by two procurement agencies in the state – HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

The spokesperson said till April 16 this year, 4.93 lakh metric tonnes of mustard has been procured by the procurement agencies in the state. In this, 3.40 lakh metric tonnes of mustard has been lifted.

So far, the state government procured mustard from 1,71,000 farmers and an amount of Rs 1843 crore has been transferred directly to their bank accounts. He said the government is committed to buying every grain of the farmers’ crop.