300-km long traffic jam ‘unfortunate’: Dimple Yadav slams “mismanagement” at Mahakumbh 2025

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the massive traffic congestion ahead of Maghi Purnima at Mahakumbh 2025, calling it a case of mismanagement despite the enormous funds allocated for the event.

“Thousands of crores were spent by the government for the Maha Kumbh, and they should be answerable for the mismanagement… It is unfortunate that there was a 300 km long traffic jam and people have been stuck for days,” she said.

Her scathing remarks came after reports claimed that thousands of devotees en route to Prayagraj for the holy dip on Maghi Purnima were stuck in a long traffic jam, spanning around 300 kilometres.

However, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar dismissed allegations of mismanagement, attributing the delays to the unprecedented turnout. Terming the Mahakumbh 2025 “largest congregation of humanity”, DGP Kumar stated that traffic congestion is inevitable due to the sheer number of devotees.

Meanwhile, the Mahakumbh administration has implemented a strict traffic plan in anticipation of the Maghi Purnima Snan. The entire mela area has been declared a no-vehicle zone from 4 AM on February 11, with only essential and emergency services allowed. A similar restriction will apply to Prayagraj city from 5 PM on the same day.

Authorities have instructed devotees arriving by road to park their vehicles at designated lots outside Prayagraj.

According to DGP Kumar, more than 40 crore people have already taken a dip at Mahakumbh 2025, with millions more expected to reach over the next few days.