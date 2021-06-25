More than 30.54 crore (30,54,32,450) vaccine doses have been provided by Centre to states/UTs so far.

More than 1.50 crore (1,50,28,186) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 47,00,000 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

As the nationwide vaccination drive, Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

India recorded 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In the same time span, 1,329 deaths were reported, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Thursday.

India crossed the mark of over three crore caseload of Covid on Wednesday.

This is the eighth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.