3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Check Cholan area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

“Two more unidentified terrorists killed (Total 03). Search going on,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.