Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / 3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

IANS | Srinagar | December 8, 2021 7:29 pm

Sopore encounter, LeT terrorists, Srinagar, north Kashmir, Sopore

File Photo: IANS

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Check Cholan area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

“Two more unidentified terrorists killed (Total 03). Search going on,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

6 terrorists arrested in intel-based ops in Pak's Punjab
High alert sounded in Jammu after grenade attack in Pathankot
'Afghan territory should not be used for promoting terror'