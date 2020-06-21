Three terrorists were killed by security forces on Sunday in a gunfight after they got holed up inside a house and several attempts to make the them surrender failed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Two of the terrorists who had holed up in the Gilli Kadal (Zoonimar) area of Srinagar have been active since 2019, said police and one of them was “involved in attack on two BSF jawans last month,” added officials.

Inspector General of Police (IGP, Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told reporters that the security forces tried their best to persuade the holed up terrorists to surrender.

“Even their parents were brought in to persuade the holed up militants to surrender, but they refused,” the IGP added.

A cordon and search operation was carried by the security forces following information that a group of terrorists was hiding there.

The terrorists started firing, as the cordon was tightened around their hideout, leading to retaliatory firing by the security forces.

Authorities suspended mobile Internet services to carry out the search operation, according to police.

The police has also imposed restrictions in most parts of the city to maintain law and order situation in Srinagar.

(with agency inputs)