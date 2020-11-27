Two soldiers of the Indian Army were on Friday martyred when Pakistani troops indiscriminately targeted Indian positions and civilian areas in the Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army lost his life on Thursday evening in the Poonch Sector where Pakistani troops indiscriminately showered mortars.

Army’s spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri on Friday morning. Indian Army retaliated strongly to the enemy fire.

“In the ensuing fire, two Jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries”, said the spokesman.

Sukhbir Singh belonged to the Khwaspura village of Taran Taran district in Punjab, while Khatri was from Sarojni Nagar in the Maharajganj district of UP.

Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, said the Army.

A JCO of Army, Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian injured in unprovoked mortar shelling on Thursday evening by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu.

Lt. Colonel Anand said Swatantra Singh was critically wounded and was shifted to medical facility where he succumbed.

The martyred soldier belonged to Odiyari village in the Kotdwar tehsil of Uttrakhand.

Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors in district Poonch. Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Meanwhile, the ISPR wing of the Pakistan Army said that a civilian, Ansar (33) was killed in the Bagsar Sector in PoJK due to retaliation of the Indian Army.