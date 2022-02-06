3 Pakistani smugglers shot dead by BSF, 36 kgs heroin recovered

Three Pakistani smugglers were on Sunday shot dead by BSF in the Samba sector of Jammu and 36 kgs of heroin were seized from them. An Italian pistol and Pakistani currency have also been recovered from the killed smugglers.

Briefing media persons, DK Boora, inspector general of Jammu Frontier of BSF, said that in the early hours today alert troops of BSF neutralized 3 Pakistani smugglers who were trying to smuggle narcotics through the Samba border and thwarted a big smuggling attempt.

Despite the prevailing chilly and foggy weather, the BSF troops were on high alert and noticed some suspicious movement. These people were coming from the Pakistan side and crossed the international border and were trying to smuggle narcotics through the border fencing. The contraband in 36 packets was concealed in a plastic pipe.

Boora said that a 9 mm pistol (Petro Baretta -made in Italy), one magazine, 9 rounds of 9mm, Rs. 9820 Pakistani currency notes, one knife, one plastic Hume pipe, and one bottle of cough syrup (made in Pakistan) were also recovered from the smugglers.

Boora said that BSF is on alert all the time and after the passing of peaceful Republic day, the border force did not reduce its alertness and continued to intensify its border domination. This huge narco seizure on the international border has once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan and made a big dent in their nefarious activities.

Total 79 kgs of heroin has been seized within a year by Jammu Frontier troops besides apprehending 4 intruders and killing 9, said SPS Sandhu, DIG BSF.