The Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir killed three Pakistan-based terrorists while they were attempting to infiltrate into the country’s territory across the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera Sector on Monday.

“In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation since 28 May 2020, alert troops of Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector,” news agency IANS quoted defence sources as saying.

The terrorists trained in Pakistan were heavily armed with weapons. The security forces are carrying out search operation in the area.

After intelligence agencies gave inputs about terrorists trying to sneak into India to carry out unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, the counter infiltration was started by the security forces.

According to the intelligence agencies, two groups of unidentified terrorists, concentrated at Pakistan Post and Sardari, opposite Gurez Sector, were planning to infiltration. The agencies said, Pakistan is trying to push terrorists across the LoC.

The agencies also pointed that another set are Jaish-e-Mohammed-led unidentified terrorists are concentrated at Kel and Tejian which is opposite Machhal Sector and were planning infiltration.

Around 15 launch pads across Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are full with terrorists, according to a senior Indian Army officer.

He stated that the army anticipate an increase in infiltration attempts from across the border this summer to replenish the diminishing terrorist cadres in the valley.

Earlier, on May 24, security forces had arrested four associates of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Budgam district.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, according to the police.

As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area.

Earlier, the security forces had arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) affiliated to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on May 16.

They were arrested from their terror hideout in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“One hideout busted in Arizal Khansaib, Budgam and a top Over Groud Worker of LeT, namely Zahoor Wani was arrested. Arms and ammunition recovered from his possession. More arrests and recoveries are expected,” police had said in a statement.