3 JeM terrorists killed in Tral forest encounter

Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (Jem) were on Saturday morning killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Tral area.

The encounter started early morning in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. A joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF was engaged in the operation. Further details of the encounter are awaited.

Two terrorists of the hit squad of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of south Kashmir’s Pampore.

A srinagar-based defence spokesman said that as a follow up to Operation Hangalmarg, Victor Force has been conducting search operations in the upper reaches of Nagaberan and Dacchigam Forests since 17 August.

Contact was established with terrorists at 6:45 a.m on 21 August. Three terrorists were neutralised in a swift operation.

Two AK 47s, one SLR and other warlike stores have been recovered from them.

It is pertinent to note that Saifullah @Lamboo, involved in the Pulwama attack, was also neutralised in the same area on 31 July.

The operation once again highlights that security forces remain committed to countering the threat to the Kashmiri Citizens through relentless operations, to be able to create a secure environment in the Valley, he added.