3 including 2 NEET aspirants killed in road accident near Jaipur

Two NEET aspirant girls and a biker were killed when a dumper truck hit and ran over their two-wheeler at Bassi flyover on the outskirts of Bassi town on Sunday morning.

The two girls — identified as Priya (22) and Khushi (21), who were reportedly relatives — had left home earlier in the day to appear for the NEET examination scheduled for the afternoon. On the way, they sought a lift from a biker to reach their examination center.

A speeding dumper truck collided with the two-wheeler and ran over all three, killing them on the spot, officials at the Bassi Police Station said.

The dumper driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, police added.

The NEET-UG examination, with approximately 23 lakh candidates registered across the country, was conducted nationwide on Sunday afternoon.

In Jaipur alone, over 90 examination centers were set up for the exam.