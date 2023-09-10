3-day UP International Trade Show-2023 to be colourful

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is organizing the UP International Trade Show 2023 from September 21 to 25 to give recognition to the State’s startups, industries, micro small medium enterprises (MSME) and local crafts on the international platform.

More than 2000 exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh will showcase their products in this trade show to be organized in Greater Noida. The event aims to not only showcase the state’s traditional crafts but also bring new entrepreneurial products to global buyers, officials here on Sunday said.

Additionally, the International Trade Show will feature the ‘Hall of Town of Export Excellence,’ showcasing the excellent craftsmanship of 12 cities in Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, it will highlight the strong foundation of the health and wellness sector of the state to global buyers.

Advertisement

As per the directives of the Chief Minister, more than 2,000 exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh will showcase their products in various sectors in the upcoming International Trade Show in Greater Noida. These sectors include agriculture and horticulture, defense corridor, e-commerce, banking and financial services, education (universities, sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics), infrastructure, engineering and manufacturing, film sector, food processing and dairy products, GI tag products, handlooms, handicrafts, textiles, retail, health and wellness (Ayush, yoga, unani, naturopathy), IT, ITES, MSMEs, Namami Gange and Jal Shakti, ODOP, renewable energy and e-vehicles, sports sector, tourism and hospitality sector, toy industry, warehousing and logistics, women entrepreneur along with other sectors.

The Yogi Government’s biggest focus is on providing an international platform to One District One Product (ODOP) through this trade show. For this purpose, not only an exhibition will be organized here, but a proper channel between business and customer (B2C) will also be developed, so that buyers can directly connect with the artisans and place orders for the products.

Additionally, special preparations are being made to showcase the rich culinary heritage of different regions in Uttar Pradesh. Visitors can savor delicious and tasty dishes prepared in different parts of the state. One of the important highlights of the show will be the Millets Canteen, which will feature a wide range of dishes made from coarse grains.

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to make the event grand through various colorful programs. This will include an art and painting show, UP fashion show, UP cultural performances, artisan performances, sound and light shows, laser and drone shows, UP band performances, and a special Shehnai night.

Additionally, there will be an Experience Zone featuring live demonstrations of Kanauj’s attars, Moradabad brass work, and Bijnor paintbrush production. Furthermore, an entire hall will be dedicated to Uttar Pradesh’s health and wellness sector, showcasing the rich heritage and traditions related to various forms of medical practices in the state for global buyers.