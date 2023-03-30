3-day Rashtriya Sewa Sangam to commence on April 7 in Jaipur

Rashtriya Sewa Bharti, an organisation active in the service sector for twenty years, is going to organise Rashtriya Sewa Sangam in Jaipur from April 7 to 9. “Self-reliant & Prosperous India” will be the theme of the three-day event.

Over 4,000 representatives of more than 1,000 voluntary service organisations dedicated to social development are going to participate in the third edition of Mahasangam of Seva Bharti.

According to national president of the Rashtriya Sewa Bharati (RSB) Pannalal Bhansali, the primary focus of the Rashtriya Sewa Bharati is to provide equal education and training opportunities for all to empower every individual of the country towards realising the government’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India.

The main and implicit objective of the Rashtriya Sewa Sangam is to build a harmonious, capable, and self-reliant society and a prosperous India by establishing synergy between the collective efforts of the voluntary organisations associated with Rashtriya Sewa Bharati, Bhansali said.

RSB general secretary Renu Pathak said, “Rashtriya Sewa Bharati has always been active towards supporting society during any moment of crisis, and our volunteers have provided medical, food, and monetary assistance during the turbulent times of the Covid-19 pandemic.”