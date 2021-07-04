Covid-19 claimed 29 more lives in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday. The state registered 3,175 new Covid cases during the same period.

According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, a total of 94,595 samples were tested and of them, 3,175 were found positive. With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 19,02,923.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 12,844. Chittoor district accounted for six deaths during the 24-hour period.

Five people succumbed to the virus in Krishna, followed by four in East Godavari, three each in Kurnool and Prakasam, two in Anantapur, one each in Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and West Godavari.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari district reported a maximum number of cases at 662. According to the bulletin, 473 new cases were traced in Chittoor, 398 in West Godavari, 322 in Prakasam, 235 in Nellore, 215 in Guntur, and 210 in Krishna.

With the testing of 94,595 samples, the authorities have so far conducted 2,23,63,078 tests so far.

The 24-hour period also saw 3,692 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 18,54,754. The number of active cases dropped further to 35,325.