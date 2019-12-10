After the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Lok Sabha at 12.02am on Tuesday, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha today, as many as 289 people declared foreigners were detained in Assam in 2019 and 227 others were deported to their country of origin.

Replying to a written question, he said according to the information made available by the Assam government, 181 declared foreigners and 44 convicted foreigners had completed more than three years in detention.

“As per the information made available by the Assam government, 289 declared foreigners have been detained in 2019. Besides, 227 foreigners have been deported to the countries of their origin as on December 5, 2019,” the minister said.

He added that 290 women were declared as foreigners during the period and there was no incident of suicide in any detention camp for declared foreigners in Assam in the last six months.

An 11-hour shutdown called by an umbrella body of students’ organisations in the north-east to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill began at 5 am today. The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), backed by other organisations and political parties, will observe the shutdown till 4 pm against the bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Security was stepped up in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there.

The Manipur People Against CAB (Manpac), which was spearheading the agitation in the state, has announced suspension of its stir on Monday, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the to be brought under Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime.