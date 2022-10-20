28 tons of faux cumin seeds worth over Rs 1 crore seized from a factory in Delhi

A Crime Branch team of Delhi Police has busted an illegal factory of faux cumin seed in Kanjhawala area of Rohini. About 28 tons of faux cumin seeds valued over Rs 1 crore have also been seized from the factory.

Police have arrested the owner of the factory Suresh Gupta, 43, resident of Budh Vihar, Phase-I, who was making faux cumin seeds using grass, jaggery vinegar and stone powder in the illegal factory.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that an input was received about the illegal factory involved in making faux cumin seeds.

Information was further developed, during which, it was revealed that one person, namely, Suresh Gupta is running the illegal factory in Kanjhawala and is manufacturing faux cumin seeds.

Immediately Inspector Satish Malik and his team, under overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer and close supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Tyagi, raided the factory. They seized over 28 tons of faux cumin seeds packed in 400 sacks weighing around 70 kilogram each.

Apart from faux cumin seeds, 875 kg dry wild grass, 400 litres jaggery vinegar, 1250 kg stone powder, one truck used for transportation, one strainer, etc., were also recovered.

The staff of the Food Safety Department also reached the spot and collected the samples of faux cumin seeds. A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station. Further investigation is being carried out.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the faux cumin seeds were mixed with real cumin seeds in a proportion for selling the same in the market. Investigation is in progress to identify the place where the consignment was destined to go and other people involved in this illegal trade.