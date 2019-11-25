Many houses in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu area got flooded with water as a lake flooded the area on Sunday after its embankment was damaged, officials said.

According to police efforts are on to shift around 250 families affected by the sudden flood which also swept away several cars and two-wheelers.

City Mayor M Gautham Kumar said the incident occurred when some people allegedly tried to lay a pipe with the help of an earth mover and the civic body BBMP would investigate about it.

About 250 families had been affected and efforts were on to shift them to safety and provide food, he said. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM) officials and the fire and emergency services personnel were carrying out the relief work.

Pumps were deployed to flush the water out of basements of residential complexes, while efforts were on by engineers in the civic body to plug the breach, officials said.