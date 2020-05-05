In a major update in the Coronavirus situation in the country, 24 people admitted in Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi has tested positive for the deadly infection.

These 24 people include serving and retired military personnel and dependents, all from the Oncology Department.

Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand informed that all the patients have been shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment.

Army sources quoted by news agency ANI have stated that results of more patients in the hospital are awaited.

Delhi has witnessed a massive surge in the number of Coronavirus cases ranging from doctors to policemen to paramilitary forces besides the general public. Till Tuesday morning, Delhi recorded 4,898 infections and 64 deaths.

Meanwhile, 45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus so far. Of them, 43 were deployed for security duties in Delhi and two of them in the Law and Order duty with the Delhi Police.

Around 122 troopers of the CRPF 31st Battalion based in east Dehi’s Mayur Vihar have been infected with the virus. Also, a total of 40 BSF troopers deployed in Delhi have so far been declared infected with Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today claimed that India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19 even as the country recorded the steepest single-day spike in the number of Coronavirus patients and deaths with 3,900 new cases and 195 fatalities.

The total number of cases has risen to 46,433, including 1,568 deaths.