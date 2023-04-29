24 Bihar-origin people from Sudan arrive in Mumbai to warm welcome

India on Friday brought home 24 Bihar-origin people under its ‘Operation Kaveri’ launched to evacuate stranded Indians from war- torn Sudan on Saturday. Bihar Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth received them at the Mumbai airport with a warm welcome.

Talking to The Statesman on phone from Mumbai, the minister said that most of them were from Siwan, Saran and Gopalganj districts of Bihar. “We have offered them food and other essential items on their arrival at the airport itself,” Mahaseth said.

The Bihar Foundation under the Industries Department has set up a help desk at the Mumbai airport for the people of Bihar evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri launched by the government of India to evacuate Indians stuck inside war-torn Sudan.

The evacuees of Bihar origin should contact the help desk being managed by the Mumbai chapter of Bihar Foundation to avail free air travel to their home state. The Foundation has already released the contact details of its nodal officer Kavita Kumari at +918928692206.

According to official sources, there was no mechanism to send them to their villages. Most of these people didn’t have enough money for their return journey home. There must be a standard policy for all such people coming from war or disaster zone areas for their end destination, said an official.

Talking to The Statesman, Kavita Kumari confirmed the arrival of 24 Bihar-origin people from Sudan. According to official sources, India has been rescuing its citizens in buses from war zone in Khartoum and other troubled region of port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah. All these Bihar origin people brought by flight IAF’s C130 J sources said.