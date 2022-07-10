22nd National Fish Farmers Day celebrated

National Fisheries Development Board, Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, celebrated the 22nd National Fish Farmers Day today in a hybrid mode at NFDB Hyderabad.

The program was graced virtually by Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

More than 1000 fish farmers, aquapreneurs & fisher folks, professionals, officials and scientists from across the nation participated in the event. During the event, 4 posters as an outreach on Domestic Fish Consumption and sustainable production were released.

Poster on“Fish for Motherhood” & “Fish Nutrients and their Wellness Benefits” were released by Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and posters on “Sustainable Fishing Practices” & “State Fishes of India” were released by L. Murugan.

Addressing the event, Dr. L. Murugansaid that the country stands second in fish production through aquaculture. This is due to the contribution made by the scientists through development of breeding technologies for different fish species and culture of improved fish varieties. He added that Hon’ble Prime Minister is promoting local for vocal.

The country’s fisheries exports were not effected even during Covid pandemic, due to various measures taken by the Government. He said that the country has a vast untapped fisheries potential. Realising the potential of the fisheries sector, the Government has launched the PMMSY, FIDF and KCC for benefit of the fishers and fish farmers in the country.

To promote seaweed cultivation the Government of India sanctioned Seaweed Park in Tamil Nadu and fishing harbours are being modernized across the country, the Minister highlighted.

Dr. Balyan in his address said that government is implementing the flagship scheme of PMMSY for benefit of fishers and fish farmers in the country with a highest outlay of Rs.20050 crore.

He said that farmers should utilize the scheme, increase the fish production and productivity, and improve their socio-economic status.

There is need to increase awareness of health benefits of fish among the consumers and NFDB has developed nice posters on this aspect.

Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary Department of Fisheries launched the NFDB Lab project on “Assessment of pathogenic microorganisms along with nutrient and residual contaminant profiling in fish and aqua Feeds”.

On the occasion NFDB and State Bank of India signed MOU to facilitate FIDF & Entrepreneur Models scheme.