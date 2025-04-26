228 Pakistani nationals in MP to leave

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have identified 228 Pakistani nationals who will have to leave the state following the Indian government’s decision to revoke their visas after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials of the State Home Department said they would inform the Union government about the presence of Pakistani nationals in MP.

Advertisement

The officials said they have information that 228 persons from the neighbouring country are currently present in the state. They added that these people will have to leave the state in accordance with the directives issued by the Union government.

Advertisement

On Thursday, India announced the revocation of visas issued to Pakistani nationals before April 27, barring long-term, diplomatic, and official visas.