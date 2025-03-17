“22 Murders in 2 days, is this good governance?”: Rabri Devi slams Nitish govt over law and order in Bihar

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Advertisement

The RJD leader, along with party MLAs, staged a protest outside the state assembly in Patna over the recent violence across the state in which police personnel were also killed.

Advertisement

Questioning the Nitish government’s good governance claim, Rabri Devi said that if Police officials are not safe in the state, then what will happen to the common people.

“If 22 murders happened in 2 days during Holi, then how many might be happening every day? They say there is good governance here, and law and order are fine. Where is the law and order? If government officials, inspectors, and constables are being murdered, then what about the common people?” she asked.

Referring to the criticism of her husband Lalu Prasad’s rule in Bihar, she said that such things didn’t happen in “Jungle Raj”.

“…This is Mangalraj; such things did not happen in Jungle Raj. Inspectors and constables were not murdered; this is happening in Mangalraj, where no one is safe…,” she added.

The RJD protests come amid multiple incidents of violence across Bihar, which goes to the polls later this year.

On March 14, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh was killed while investigating a disturbance in Nandlalpur village in the Munger district. He was allegedly attacked by a mob when he tried to intervene in a brawl on the day of Holi.

During Holi festivities in Patna, ASI Vivek Kumar Yadav and other constables were attacked by miscreants while on duty. The attackers managed to free one of their accomplices from police custody before fleeing.

On March 12, ASI Rajiv Ranjan Mall lost his life while attempting to arrest a suspect in the Araria district. He was fatally injured after facing violent resistance from villagers.