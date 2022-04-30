Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / 21 out of 25 MLAs of Naga People’s Front join NDPP in Nagaland

21 out of 25 MLAs of Naga People’s Front join NDPP in Nagaland

In a significant political development ahead of next year’s Assembly polls in Nagaland, 21 of the 25 MLAs of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Friday joined the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

IANS | Kohima | April 30, 2022 8:09 am

photo IANS

Both the NPF and the NDPP are the constituents of the opposition less all-party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government, formed last year.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Manipur Chief Minister reallocates cabinet portfolios after state's political crisis ends
Nagaland shutdown over Citizenship Bill brings life to standstill
Congress likely to reach out to NPF for tie-up in Nagaland polls