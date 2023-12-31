2023 – the year of strides towards insurgency-free NE India

2023 has been an eventful year for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) when it made many landmark strides, including the latest accord with the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

The focuses of the MHA has been to make the North Eastern (NE) region insurgency-free. In this direction, a tripartite peace accord was signed between the pro-talks faction of the ULFA, and the Central and Assam governments on Friday bringing to an end decades-old insurgency in the northeastern state

The accord was signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at North Block here. Home Minister Amit Shah called it a “historic moment”.

In April, a tripartite memorandum of settlement between the government of India, the government of Assam and representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) was also signed at the North Block to put an end to the insurgency in the Dima Hasao district of the state.

On November 29, the government of India and government of Manipur signed a peace agreement on agreed ground rules with United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur in New Delhi.

“It is a landmark achievement in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India,” the home minister had said then.

Following the peace agreement between the UNLF, the government of Manipur and the government of India, leaders and cadres of National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM) joined UNLF on December 4.

On ethnic clashes in Manipur, the Central government extended to the state government one-time special assistance to the tune of Rs 101.75 crore for operation of relief camps for displaced people, a special package of Rs 209.45 crore for running schemes of relief and rehabilitation for victims/persons affected and grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 89.22 crore for the scheme of complementary nutrition and personal hygiene support to the people living in relief camps.

On June 4, the government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, notified a commission of inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 to inquire into the incidents of violence in the state of Manipur on May 3, 2023 and thereafter, it said.

Realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous North-East India, the government of India decided to reduce the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) on March 25.

The home minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation of several projects in the North Eastern region during his visit this year.

Besides, the North Eastern region, among other key developments included beginning of a new era in criminal justice system with passage of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023; Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by Parliament.

Following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the MHA declared four outfits ‘terrorist organizations’, seven individuals ‘terrorist’ and three organisations ‘unlawful association’ in 2023.