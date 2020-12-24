Amid the growing protest by farmers over the contentious farm laws, around 20,000 members of the Kisan Sena will march from western Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on Thursday to highlight their support.

The pro-agriculture law group will include farmers from the Braj area of the state, which includes districts like Mathura, Agra, Firozabad and Hathras, as well as those from the Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts, Kisan Sena convener Thakur Gauri Shankar Singh told news agency PTI.

“We have written to the authorities concerned for permission regarding our march to Delhi but have not got a reply. In any case, around 20,000 Kisan Sena supporters will be en route to Delhi to meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday,” he said.

“We want to meet the minister and inform him that the ongoing protests on Delhi’s borders by unions from Punjab and Haryana no doubt comprise farmers, but they do not represent farmers of all India or other states like UP,” he added.

The protesting farmer leaders on Tuesday said that they have urged the British- Punjabi Members of Parliament (MPs) and leaders to appeal to United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel his visit to India as the Chief Guest for next year’s Republic Day event on January 26, 2021, as a mark of protest against the new farm laws and until the Centre concedes to their demands.

There are five Punjabi-origin MPs in the house of commons, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Virendra Sharma, Preet Kaur Gill, Gagan Mohindra and Seema Malhotra. Britain is also home to a sizeable Punjabi diaspora.

The protests by farmers at Delhi borders, that have now reached 29th day, have garnered global support, especially from the countries that are home to considerable Punjabi diaspora.