# India

20 years on, Brother Solomon won’t miss all-faith prayer at Shanti Van

He has been a constant presence at the all-faith prayer meetings held here on the death anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as also his birth anniversary.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 27, 2025 7:54 pm

A view of Shantivan on the death anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru/ANI

As is customary, Brother Solomon George recited from the Bible at an all-faith prayer meeting held at Shanti Van, the memorial of the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary on Tuesday.

George has been a constant presence at the all-faith prayer meetings held here on May 27 and November 14 for nearly the past 20 years.

Besides him, scholars from Hindu, Buddhist, Muslim, Sikh, and other religions also recited from their respective religious texts, as people remembered the country’s first prime minister.

Solomon George, who is associated with the Delhi Brotherhood Society, also participates in the all-faith prayer meetings held at Rajghat.

While participants at the all-faith meetings at Rajghat and Shanti Van have changed over time, George remains steadfast with his presence on every special occasion.

He said the organization of the all-faith prayers in India is a testament to the fact that our country is secular and respects all religions.

