20 million pilgrims take holy dip on Magh Purnima: UP DGP

Taking lessons from the unfortunate incident on Mauni Amavasya, the Uttar Pradesh police has adopted the ‘Build Back Better’ approach to ensure even more efficient management.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, UP DGP Prashant Kumar said that the Magh Purnima Snan was successful with over 20 million pilgrims having taken a bath and the total number of pilgrims crossing 48 crores.

He said, “This time, community feedback from officials and devotees present at the site was incorporated to enhance arrangements, leading to the safe and smooth participation of approximately 46 to 47 crore pilgrims in the Mahakumbh so far. By 4 pm on Maghi Purnima, around 1.84 crore devotees had taken a dip in the Sangam”.

The DGP said that apart from Prayagraj, special attention is also being given to Chitrakoot, Vindhyachal Temple in Mirzapur, Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, and Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, as pilgrims visiting the Mahakumbh often extend their journey to these sacred sites.

“The Mahakumbh Mela area is being continuously monitored live from Lucknow, and necessary instructions are being given via ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre),” he said, adding that given the global reach of the Kumbh, lakhs of people are arriving from across the country and abroad.

The DGP further said that most pilgrims travelled by trains and buses initially, but since February 3, there has been a sharp rise in visitors coming by private vehicles. On major snan days, around 5 lakh people travelled by specially arranged trains, while on regular days, approximately 3.5 lakh people commute daily, serviced by 350 trains.

Additionally, thousands of four-wheelers enter the city daily, making their smooth entry and exit a major challenge in crowd management. To handle this efficiently, contingency planning was also implemented, the DGP said.

He claimed that even on Mauni Amavasya, immediate action was taken in response to the stampede incident. Within just 10 minutes, all injured were transported to hospitals via green corridors, saving many lives. This highlights the effectiveness of the emergency response system. Moreover, NDRF and civil police personnel continue assisting the elderly, women, and children. Instances of officers carrying elderly and disabled women on their shoulders to ensure their safety have been widely covered in the media.

“To counter misleading information on social media, a fact-checking account has been actively debunking false claims and urging people not to spread misinformation. Some individuals have been attempting to tarnish the image of the Mahakumbh by sharing unrelated incidents from other states and even foreign countries as if they occurred here. Legal action is being taken against these social media accounts, and those operating them are being identified for strict action,” Prashant Kumar said.

The DGP said that as Maha Shivratri Snan approaches, new challenges might emerge. Many sectors previously occupied by Akharas have now been vacated, and securing government and contractor-installed assets in these areas remains a priority. To address this, round-the-clock, three-shift security duty has been implemented. The security forces will remain present until the last devotee has safely departed, ensuring no unpleasant incidents occur.

“I congratulate the Mela administration, Uttar Pradesh Police, Central Paramilitary Forces, and all security agencies on the safe and successful completion of Maghi Purnima Snan,” he commented.