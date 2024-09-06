20 AC electric buses to connect Ayodhya with major cities including Lucknow

To boost connectivity between Ayodhya and other religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, and to facilitate easier travel for devotees, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced electric AC buses for pilgrims coming from across the country and abroad.

Following the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, the city has been witnessing an influx of lakhs of devotees daily.

Officials here on Friday said the state government, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, initially deployed hundreds of buses to accommodate this growing number. In a significant step forward, the government has decided to operate AC buses to cities and religious sites within a 200-250 km radius of Ayodhya.

In the first phase, 20 AC buses will run between Ayodhya and cities such as Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Amethi, Varanasi, Lucknow, Gonda, and Barabanki, improving connectivity across these regions.

These buses, equipped with modern amenities, are set to be launched soon, with additional services planned during the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela.

Introducing these electric buses will strengthen clean energy-based transportation and help reduce air pollution caused by biofuel-powered vehicles. The air-conditioned buses will ensure a comfortable journey for pilgrims, even in extreme weather conditions.

Additionally, the initiative will expand the workforce in Ayodhya’s clean-energy public transport sector.