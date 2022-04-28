2 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter identified 

Two terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Mitrigam area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have been identified, said police officials on Thursday.

The encounter took place on Wednesday. The two terrorists killed were involved in several terror attacks on migrant labourers hailing outside Jammu and Kashmir in Pulwama district during March and April this year, police said.

“Both killed terrorists identified as local terrorists namely Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub, of Al-Badr outfit. Two AK rifles recovered. They had been involved in series of attacks on outside labourers in Pulwama in the month of March-April 2022,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.