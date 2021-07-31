2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Confirming the deaths, the police said that a search is currently underway in the area.

The encounter started after a joint team of the police and army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.