Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security at Warpora area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 2) in Sopore encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” police said.

Earlier the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Thursday evening after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Meanwhile IG Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated police and security forces for conducting successful operation without any collateral damage.

“One of killed terrorist Fayaz War was involved in several attacks and killings of civilians/Security Forces. He was last perpetrator of violences in North Kashmir,” IGP Kashmir said.