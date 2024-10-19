2 terrorists arrested in JK’s Poonch: Police

Security forces on Saturday arrested two terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) with grenades and arms in the Poonch district along the Line of Control (LOC).

Police sources said that two hybrid terrorists associated with JKGF were arrested on Friday evening with four grenades and a pistol.

“The timely arrest of the terrorists has thwarted potential attacks in the region,” they said, adding that the operation reflects the relentless efforts of security forces to combat terrorism in the region.

Security forces on Friday apprehended a terror-linked individual in the Dundak area of the Surankote Sector of Poonch district.

Advertisement

The police confirmed recovery of four grenades from the suspect, whose arrest could mark a major breakthrough in solving recent terror incidents in the frontier district.

The Poonch Police suspect that the individual is linked to the recent two to three grenade attacks that affected Poonch City and Surankote town.

These attacks had raised panic across these areas, prompting heightened security measures and search operations.

The suspect’s arrest has provided vital leads, and the investigation is currently underway to trace any additional terror connections linked to the attacks. The security forces in the district have been on high alert, particularly in the wake of a spate of terror-related incidents.

The joint operation is being seen as a significant success in curbing the spread of terrorism in the sensitive border district.

Further details are awaited.