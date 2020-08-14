Two cops of J&K Police were martyred and one critically wounded on Friday morning when motorcycle borne terrorists indiscriminately fired at then in Nowgam in outskirts of Srinagar.

The attack has come amidst tight security on the eve of the Independence Day. Terrorists chose to attack the cops while Pakistan was today celebrating its Independence day.

The area has been cordoned to trace the attackers. Army, CRPF and police have been deployed in strength in the area.

Three police personnel were injured in the attack. Two of them died during treatment at the hospital, police said.

Top brass of the Army, CRPF and police visited the spot on the bypass to supervise the operation against the terrorists.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted; “Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow”.

This is the second terror attack at security forces in the past three days. A quick reaction team of the Army was attacked by terrorists two days ago in Kashmir.

Condemning the attack, PDP tweeted; “Vehemently condemn the attack on @JmuKmrPolice personnel. Such attacks further aggravate the situation for Kashmiri’s already reeling under double disaster post August 5. We join the families of deceased in mourning their loss”.

The recently formed J&K Apni Party also condemned the killings and tweeted; “JKAP strongly condemns #Nowgam attack. While extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing speedy recovery to the injured, the Party spokesman said “violence only fuels hatred in a civilised society and party condemns such inhumane acts”.