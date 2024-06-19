2 militants killed, jawan injured in Sopore encounter in J-K

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed and a jawan of the special operations group (SOG) injured on Wednesday in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Hadipira area in North Kashmir’s Sopore.

The gunfight started in the morning when terrorists fired at a joint team of security forces that had launched a search operation in the area.

The operation is continuing and further details are awaited.

Reports said that a SOG personnel was injured during the encounter. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in a major success, police in the Doda district of Jammu have arrested Mohammed Raffi who had last evening fled with the AK-47 assault rifle of a special police officer (SPO) from the Pul Doda area.

Police said that the SPO Safdar Hussain of the STF Post had taken lift in the vehicle of Mohammad Raffi. Hussain got down to buy a water bottle near Pul Doda leaving his weapon in the vehicle and Mohammad Raffi fled from there.

A search operation was launched by the police and the vehicle of Mohammad Raffi was found abandoned. However, he was later nabbed and the weapon recovered.