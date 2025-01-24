2 lakh govt jobs will be given to youth on merit basis in coming 5 yrs: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the state government will provide government jobs to 2 lakh youth on merit in the coming 5 years.

Over the past decade our government has provided government jobs to 1.71 youth. Along with offering government jobs, the government has also implemented various schemes to help youth set up their own businesses, he said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, Kurukshetra on Friday. Before the ceremony he performed the pooja and gave a floral tribute to the founder of the institution, Late. Om Prakash Garg. He also planted saplings on the college campus and released a Golden Jubilee souvenir. During the event, he announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the college.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, congratulating the professor, students and management of the institution on completing 51 years, he said that IGN College was established in 1974 to provide education to rural children.

Over its 50-year journey, the institution has played a crucial role in shaping thousands of students into skilled and responsible citizens. Colleges like IGN play a vital role in achieving the vision of developed Haryana. Educational institutions are the backbone of the state’s and country’s progress.

The Chief Minister further said that Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi implemented National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to provide more employment opportunities to the youth. The policy has been adopted by Kurukshetra University and allows students to pursue education from kindergarten to postgraduate levels under one roof. It also aims to provide students with essential skills.

To promote higher education, the state government has opened 79 government colleges, 32 of which are exclusively for girls. Now, there is a government college within a 20-kilometer radius across the state. Besides this, 13 new universities have also been established in the state.

The Chief Minister said that 1.71 lakh youth have been provided government jobs on the basis of merit without any Parchi-Kharchi’ and plans to give 2 lakh more jobs in the next five years.

To support youth in pursuing education and employment abroad, a Foreign Cooperation Department has been established. Free passports have been issued to 35,000 youth directly in colleges. Haryana’s youth have excelled not only in sports but also in various other fields, making the state proud on a global level.

Lt Gen SK Saini said that IGN College has completed a historic 50-year journey and is the only college in Ladwa area offering arts, commerce, and science education. Postgraduate courses have also been introduced. Dhanora Panchayat plays a vital role in the establishment of the college, which donated 36 acres of land for its construction.