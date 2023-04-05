2 killed, 5 injured as home theatre gifted in wedding explodes in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham

A newly married man and his brother were killed, while five others were seriously injured after a home theatre they had received as a wedding gift exploded in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district, the police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident took place at the house of the newly married man in Chamari village on Monday. All victims are from the same family. Officials said that it seems that an explosive was planted inside the home theatre, which was gifted by an unidentified person.

The victim, identified as Hemendra Meravi got married to a woman and their marriage function was organized in Chamari village on April 2.

The next day, Meravi and his family members returned to their house and were busy unwrapping gifts received at the wedding, and they found out that someone had gifted Meravi a home theatre.

“As soon as Meravi tried to connect the music system to an electronic socket and switched it on, an explosion occurred, killing him on the spot,” ASP Manisha Thakur said.

She said that Meravi’s brother who was also present there also suffered burns and died during treatment.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital and are under treatment. “Condition of those injured in the explosion is said to be stable,” the ASP added.

ASP Thakur further said that a team of forensic experts have been called for an investigation.

“Prima facie it seems that explosives were placed inside the home theatre,” she said while adding that things will become clear only after investigation.

“We are further looking into the incident,” she added.