Two terrorists from Pakistan based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter by security forces at Awantipore Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

According to police, both slain terrorists were Kashmiris. There was no collateral damage. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

It was a joint operation by police and the Indian Army launched on Monday night on the basis of a credible input. Army said announcements were made yesterday so that the terrorists could surrender.

When in the morning as the security forces tightened their cordon and zeroed in on the terror hideout, the terrorists fired at them triggering the gunfight in which both men were killed.

Yesterday, the army killed three Pakistan-based terrorists while they were attempting to infiltrate into the country’s territory across the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera Sector.

According to army sources, it anticipate an increase in infiltration attempts from across the border this summer to replenish the diminishing terrorist cadres in the valley.

Earlier, on May 24, security forces had arrested four associates of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Budgam district.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, according to the police.

As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area.

Earlier, the security forces had arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) affiliated to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on May 16.

They were arrested from their terror hideout in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“One hideout busted in Arizal Khansaib, Budgam and a top Over Groud Worker of LeT, namely Zahoor Wani was arrested. Arms and ammunition recovered from his possession. More arrests and recoveries are expected,” police had said in a statement.